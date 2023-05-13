News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point softball sweeps day 2 of WIAC Tournament, advances to championship Saturday

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point softball beat UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh in the late innings on Friday to stay alive in the WIAC Tournament.

The Pointers started the day in an elimination game against UW-Eau Claire. With the score 3-3 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Hannah Roepke hit a sacrifice fly for the walk-off win. The Pointers advanced to play UW-Oshkosh later on Friday.

Against Oshkosh, the Pointers fell behind the Titans 6-4 heading into the sixth inning. Allie Meyers drove in a run in the sixth inning to trim the deficit in half, while Roepke tied the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single. Meyers backed her up by driving in the two go-ahead runs, giving the Pointers an 8-6 lead that they held onto in the bottom half of the inning.

UW-Stevens Point will play UW-Whitewater at 10 am Saturday morning. If they win, they will have to beat UW-La Crosse twice to win the WIAC Tournament and claim the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Victims identified in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Wausau's first rooftop restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19
Owners of Wausau’s first rooftop restaurant looking forward to May 19 grand opening
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Green Bay Packers
Packers sign Simone Biles’ husband former Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens
Pacelli riding balanced roster to perfect start
Pacelli riding balanced roster to perfect start
High School Sports
High School Sports
Pacelli's outscored their opponents 238-14 in their 18-0 start.
Youth, depth aiding Pacelli softball to exceptional start