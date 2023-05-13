UW-Stevens Point softball sweeps day 2 of WIAC Tournament, advances to championship Saturday

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point softball beat UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh in the late innings on Friday to stay alive in the WIAC Tournament.

The Pointers started the day in an elimination game against UW-Eau Claire. With the score 3-3 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Hannah Roepke hit a sacrifice fly for the walk-off win. The Pointers advanced to play UW-Oshkosh later on Friday.

Against Oshkosh, the Pointers fell behind the Titans 6-4 heading into the sixth inning. Allie Meyers drove in a run in the sixth inning to trim the deficit in half, while Roepke tied the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single. Meyers backed her up by driving in the two go-ahead runs, giving the Pointers an 8-6 lead that they held onto in the bottom half of the inning.

UW-Stevens Point will play UW-Whitewater at 10 am Saturday morning. If they win, they will have to beat UW-La Crosse twice to win the WIAC Tournament and claim the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

