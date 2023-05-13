Suspect in custody after stabbing on Wausau’s west side Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police with the assistance of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 39-year-old Jason Hopinka of Wausau for Recklessly Endangering Safety and Substantial Battery after investigating a stabbing at a residence on Wausau’s west side.

On Friday at 4:05 a.m., Wausau Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of S 4th Ave. A person called 911 and reported a stabbing had occurred in the home. Inside the home, officers located evidence of a stabbing, however, the victim and suspect were no longer on scene. At about 7:17 a.m., a 40-year-old male arrived at an area hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing. Officers identified the male as the victim in the 4th Avenue incident. The victim was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

At about 1:50 p.m., officers with the Wausau Police Department and deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Jason Hopinka in connection with the stabbing. Hopinka was found in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the Town of Ringle.

As a result of the investigation, Hopinka was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. The following charges will be recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Substantial Battery

Hopinka is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, May 15 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.