A lieutenant from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office rode a bike to Washington, D.C.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - She biked hundreds of miles with thousands of fellow officers on the annual Police Unity Ride.

Lieutenant Lori Seiler talks about the emotional journey and how they make sure sacrifice is never forgotten.

“It’s very hilly out here, we climbed 8661 feet of total elevation so far,” Lori Seiler commented. She spoke while on her final 15 miles of the ride from a stop in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“Every memorial we stop at, either a police department or sheriff’s office, we present a police unity wreath to family members at each stop,” she added.

Lori Seiler is among more than 2,000 law enforcement officers nationwide, pedaling on a powerful mission to honor fallen officers.

“We’ve lost four this year so far, and it really does hit home and a lot of the officers I ride with and the survivors, it impacts them,” she explained.

The most moving part of their journey comes when they arrive at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“When we ride into the memorial, our family members are there along with survivors sitting across from their loved ones that are etched into the wall, so it really hits home. It’s very emotional. I think it’s very healing for everyone, especially the officers and the survivors that are on the ride. It recharges your blue batteries.,” she said.

Lori Seiler in Washington (Lori Seiler)

