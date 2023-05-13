Impressive tournament run comes to an end for UWSP softball as La Crosse wins the WIAC

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - A remarkable run through the WIAC Tournament has come to an end for the UW-Stevens Point softball team. After beating UW-Whitewater 3-2 to start Saturday, the Pointers were walked off by UW-La Crosse to win the conference tournament, ending the run for UWSP.

The Pointers began Saturday with an elimination game against the host school UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but, as the Pointers have done this tournament, they came back again. UWSP tied the game in the fourth with a couple of runs. Then, in the seventh inning, Jesse Klikcer hit a sac fly to score the game-winning run, walking off the Warhawks and moving on as one of the final two teams.

UWSP would need to beat UW-La Crosse twice in order to claim the conference. With just one win, La Crosse would win the conference. The Pointers would strike first as Sophia Heckendorf scored on an Eagles’ error in the third to lead one-nothing. La Crosse wouldn’t respond until the sixth, evening the score with a sacrifice fly. In the ninth inning, it’d be La Crosse’s turn to win in a walk-off. With bases loaded and two outs, Kyra Lard roped a base hit up the middle to bring in the winning run to win the tournament.

The Pointers finish the tournament with three wins and two losses despite dropping game one of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.