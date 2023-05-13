News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Medford softball clinches GNC title, Wisconsin Valley teams compete at golf meet

Medford mobs Martha Miller after a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning in their 3-1 win over Antigo.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford softball clinched the Great Northern Conference title outright with a win over Antigo, Lakeland girls soccer beat Tomah and Wisconsin Valley Conference boys golf teams compete at a Pine Valley Golf Course.

Medford softball traveled to Antigo with hopes of adding on to their 17-1 record, and to clinch their third straight conference title. The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Martha Miller blasted a three-run home run to break the scoreless tie. Antigo still had one more chance, scoring a run in the bottom half of the inning on an error. But Miller struck out the last batter to clinch the conference title with a 3-1 win.

Lakeland girls soccer continued their terrific season with a 2-1 win over Tomah. The Thunderbirds opened the scoring with the help of a Tomah own goal after a Josie Wentlend corner kick. They added another in the second half for a 2-1 win. They are now 11-1 on the season.

On the golf course, the Valley schools are getting a tune-up before postseason playing, playing a leg at Pine Valley Golf Course in Wausau. The Wausau East Lumberjacks were the big winners on the day. Sophomore Cooper Bjerke won the meet as the only golfer under par for the day, shooting a 70. His teammate Sawyer Krambs finished second behind him with a 72. The Lumberjacks won with a team score of 302, with Marshfield placing second (326) and Merrill placing third (330).

