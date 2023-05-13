News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Changeable weather for Mother’s Day weekend

Showers affecting Central Wisconsin on Saturday and early Sunday. Clouds could break for sun later on Sunday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella may be needed at times this weekend, depending on where you are in North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure tracking to our south will continue to spin showers into the southern half of the region on Saturday and perhaps early Sunday. There is the potential for some sunshine to wrap up the second half of Mother’s Day. There will be an elevated fire danger across the northern tier of the Badger state through the weekend. The week ahead will have temperatures near or slightly above average with some additional chances of wet weather.

Showers possible in Central Wisconsin on Saturday, while mostly cloudy elsewhere.
Showers possible in Central Wisconsin on Saturday, while mostly cloudy elsewhere.(WSAW)

Mother’s Day weekend is upon us and unlike some years past, it is not going to be the coldest or feature snow (2020), but it is also not going to be totally dry everywhere the entire time. Saturday you may need the umbrella in Central Wisconsin as scattered showers are expected from the morning into the afternoon hours. Otherwise mostly cloudy across the entire region. Highs will be lowest where it is damp with thicker cloud cover in the mid to upper 60s, while where it stays dry, particularly in the north, readings could reach the 70s during Saturday afternoon.

Showers possible into Saturday afternoon from Highway 29 on south.
Showers possible into Saturday afternoon from Highway 29 on south.(WSAW)
A few showers could linger into Saturday evening.
A few showers could linger into Saturday evening.(WSAW)

There may be some additional showers Saturday night into Sunday morning in parts of Central Wisconsin, otherwise, clouds will break for some sun later on Mother’s Day. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

A chance of showers Mother's Day morning, then clouds could break for some sun later in the day.
A chance of showers Mother's Day morning, then clouds could break for some sun later in the day.(WSAW)
A chance of showers in the southern parts of the area on Sunday morning.
A chance of showers in the southern parts of the area on Sunday morning.(WSAW)
Clouds may break for afternoon sun on Sunday.
Clouds may break for afternoon sun on Sunday.(WSAW)

The new work week starts off with copious amounts of sunshine on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as a cold front drops south into northern and central Wisconsin from the afternoon into the evening. This will spark some showers. Highs on Tuesday are around 70. A bit cooler on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

High temperatures will be near or slightly above average for most days ahead.
High temperatures will be near or slightly above average for most days ahead.(WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs close to 70. Another cold front could move through Thursday night bringing showers and a chance of a storm. Clouds and cooler for Friday with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

