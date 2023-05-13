Abby/Colby splits twin bill with Medford, Marshfield soccer falls to Pulaski

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite soggy conditions, high school teams had a full Saturday of action on the baseball, softball and soccer fields. In baseball, Abbotsford/Colby and Medford split a doubleheader in Abbotsford while in soccer Marshfield fell at home to Pulaski.

First, on the baseball diamond, Abby/Colby welcomed Medford down Highway 13 for a pair of games. In game one, Medford used a hot first inning and some late innings to grab a win. In game two, the script flipped. Abby/Colby scored early runs before adding three insurance runs in the sixth. Mateo Lopez had a couple of strikeouts on the mound to finish off game two with the home team winning 11-5. Both teams are playing solid baseball late in the season with Medford sitting at 17-4 and Abby/Colby standing at 16-3.

In soccer, Marshfield fell at home in dreary weather 2-0 to Pulaski. The Red Raiders used two early second-half goals to ride to a victory in a game that Marshfield had very few opportunities on offense. The Tigers are still sitting pretty on the season at 7-4-1 and more importantly, 6-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.