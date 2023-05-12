News and First Alert Weather App
Volunteers need to replant storm-damaged forest areas in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

USDA ranger planting tree
USDA ranger planting tree(United States Department of Agriculture)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Forest Service is partnering with “Trees For Tomorrow” to replant trees in the areas of Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The area was hit badly by severe storms in the summer of 2021, and many trees were lost as a result.

The event is planned for Friday, May 19.

Volunteers who wish to participate in the replanting effort and possibly install some fencing are welcome and may register with USDA Forest Service District Ranger Chad Kirschbaum at 715-525-2076.

“We are excited and thankful to have help from Boy Scout Troops 601 Eagle River and 660 Rhinelander and the community in getting phase one of the project completed,” he said. “When the whole community gets involved that sets us on an even stronger course as we work together to grow back better in storm-affected parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.”

The overall goal is to plant more than 3,000 trees.

“Trees For Tomorrow” is a nonprofit environmental center specializing in day and overnight environmental education programs for K-12 school groups, youth groups, and families. Trees For Tomorrow’s campus is located in Eagle River.

