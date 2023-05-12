Students at Charles Fernandez Center, seniors working on benches for Boston School Forest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Seniors in the Stevens Point community are giving back to high school students by not only teaching them woodworking but also life skills and developing those skills to get the opportunity to create something and give back.

“Students come here seeking a diploma but they leave here with an education,” said Steve Lybeck, woodshop volunteer.

Students from the Charles Fernandez Center, teachers, and volunteers helped to build a dozen benches to go in the Boston School Forest.

The process starts inside and it takes about three to four hours from start to finish to complete each bench.

Lybeck said it was a joy to work with students on this project.

“It’s just fun to connect with young people and help them develop a curiosity about how things work and then make it work,” he stated. “We get to interact with them and just neat to bridge gap between generations I think.”

Then it moves outside where they woodburn and paint the benches. Remington Schreiner is one of more than 20 students from Charles Fernandez working on the benches.

”I thought it would be a great learning experience so I decided to hop on it and help out,” said Schreiner.

Student D’Angelo Keenlance also volunteered to make benches. “It was a fun experience to learn new stuff and try different things.”

Students end up with a project that’s useful for them and something they can be proud of.

“20 years from now they can go to the forest they can see they names on the back of benches and really see the impact they have on our community,” said Gabby Goes, a teacher at Charles Fernandez Center.

Next month, the benches will be delivered for their outdoor classroom at the Boston School Forest.

