Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Festival Foods in Weston

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Festival Foods in Weston.

The ticket was sold on Wednesday, May 10. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers (21-24-33-55-69) plus the Powerball (3).

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

