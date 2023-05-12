Packers sign Simone Biles’ husband former Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers signed Jonathan Owens. The former Houston Texans’ safety recently wed U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles shared the news Friday on Instagram with photos of Owens signing a contract and the couple pictured at Lambeau Field.

Owens and Biles tied the knot on April 22.

GO PACK GO 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday.

Last season, Owens set career marks across the board with 17 games started, 125 tackles, 84 solo tackles, a sack, a QB hit and four passes defended. He will wear No. 34 for the Packers..

