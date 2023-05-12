News and First Alert Weather App
Packers sign Simone Biles’ husband former Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers(NFL)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers signed Jonathan Owens. The former Houston Texans’ safety recently wed U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles shared the news Friday on Instagram with photos of Owens signing a contract and the couple pictured at Lambeau Field.

Owens and Biles tied the knot on April 22.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday.

Last season, Owens set career marks across the board with 17 games started, 125 tackles, 84 solo tackles, a sack, a QB hit and four passes defended. He will wear No. 34 for the Packers..

