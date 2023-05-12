News and First Alert Weather App
Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas at Garden Path Greenhouse

By Erinn Taylor
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sharon Miller says Garden Path Greenhouse is gearing up for a busy weekend.

“Our parking lot is not extremely huge,” she said, “but they find places to park, and they just they’ll spend hours here just going through and looking and enjoying the flowers and the scene.”

Miller is a longtime employee at the greenhouse. She says for Mother’s Day, some of their most popular items include planters, hanging baskets, and gift certificates.

Even though it’s a busy time of year, Miller says the best part is the families that visit the greenhouse together.

“The kids are picking out plants and the mother is picking up plants,” she explained. “She’s happy because she’s getting what she really likes. The husband’s happy because the mother’s happy and the kids just enjoyed it’s just a really nice family outing for them.”

Garden Path Greenhouse is open Mother’s Day weekend:

  • Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

