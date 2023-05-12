News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed turning into Airbnb

A couple is planning to transform the last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed into a luxury Airbnb with a pie and wine bar. (Source: KCCI, LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, CNN)
By Todd Magel, KCII
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A couple is planning to transform the last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed into a luxury Airbnb with a pie and wine bar.

Most banks don’t like to advertise they’ve been robbed, but the crime is the claim to fame for the 140-year-old First National Bank in Stuart, Iowa. It was the last bank the infamous pair robbed in 1934.

Its exterior stucco is now showing signs of trouble, but David and Sheila Stone are coming to the rescue to save the building.

“Everybody cares about the building itself and the integrity and the structure and making sure it doesn’t fall down,” building owner Sheila Stone said.

The Stones, who moved to the area from Washington state on a whim, want to do more than fix the historic landmark. They want to give it new life.

“There’s a lot of interest from people coming from out of town to come look at the building, but nobody has really been able to get inside,” owner David Stone said.

Inside the old bank, there’s a rough patch in the vault’s ceiling from where a warning shot was fired as Bonnie and Clyde forced customers and tellers into the vault during the robbery.

The Stones plan to create a luxury Airbnb apartment on the second floor of the property called Bonnie and Clyde’s Hideaway.

The first floor will be a pie and wine bar with a speakeasy vibe as a tribute to a wild and historic bank-robbing gang with an all-but-forgotten Iowa connection.

“We look forward to not just bring people into this building, but bringing people into Stuart and just having the whole area thrive,” David Stone said.

If all goes as planned, the new bank building should be open and ready to go by next spring.

Copyright 2023 KCII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Victims identified in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Wausau's first rooftop restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19
Wausau’s first rooftop restauarant to hold grand opening May 19
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5,...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely surrenders on manslaughter charge
File - Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee...
Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board
File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division faces ‘worsening crisis’