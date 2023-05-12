HIGHLIGHTS: Mosinee softball, Marathon baseball pick up victorious in Thursday action

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee softball gave Pacelli their first loss of the season on Thursday with a strong offensive performance, while Marathon baseball beat Auburndale in extra innings.

Mosinee blew open the doors on the undefeated Pacelli Cardinals in the first inning, scoring five runs in the first. Ava Busse helped with a two-run home run. It took until the fourth inning for Pacelli to get on the scoreboard, as Kaylin Yenter hit a blooper to score a run. Amber Gonzalez responded immediately in the bottom half with an RBI on a groundout. Mosinee withheld a late Pacelli push for a 12-8 win to give Pacelli their first loss of the season.

Marathon already locked up a Marawood-South title entering their matchup with Auburndale. The Red Raiders held Auburndale for the majority of the game until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Cale Quaintance drove in the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning. Cooper Hoeksema saved the day with an RBI single in the eighth inning, securing the win for Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.