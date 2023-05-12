News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Mosinee softball, Marathon baseball pick up victorious in Thursday action

Mosinee softball celebrates Ava Busse's first inning home run.
Mosinee softball celebrates Ava Busse's first inning home run.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee softball gave Pacelli their first loss of the season on Thursday with a strong offensive performance, while Marathon baseball beat Auburndale in extra innings.

Mosinee blew open the doors on the undefeated Pacelli Cardinals in the first inning, scoring five runs in the first. Ava Busse helped with a two-run home run. It took until the fourth inning for Pacelli to get on the scoreboard, as Kaylin Yenter hit a blooper to score a run. Amber Gonzalez responded immediately in the bottom half with an RBI on a groundout. Mosinee withheld a late Pacelli push for a 12-8 win to give Pacelli their first loss of the season.

Marathon already locked up a Marawood-South title entering their matchup with Auburndale. The Red Raiders held Auburndale for the majority of the game until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Cale Quaintance drove in the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning. Cooper Hoeksema saved the day with an RBI single in the eighth inning, securing the win for Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
Wausau's first rooftop restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19
Wausau’s first rooftop restauarant to hold grand opening May 19

Latest News

Pacelli's outscored their opponents 238-14 in their 18-0 start.
Youth, depth aiding Pacelli softball to exceptional start
Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
UW-Stevens Point's Kamden Oliver stands at first after an RBI single in the bottom of the...
UWSP baseball falls to UW-Oshkosh in opening game of WIAC Tournament
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Giannis unanimously named first-team All NBA