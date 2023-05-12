News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Cooling down with times of rain for Mother’s Day Weekend

Cooler temperatures arriving this weekend, returning near normal. Rain chances will hang around over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Turning cloudy and cool for the upcoming weekend with occasional rain showers. Rain chances Friday through Sunday won’t be a washout, but more isolated to scattered. It is possible for some locations to not pick up any or much rain through Sunday.

Temperatures will go from a bit above to near average highs next week.
Temperatures will go from a bit above to near average highs next week.(WSAW)

Scattered rain showers developing over southerwestern Wisconsin Friday morning, which will track northeast throughout the day. Expecting light and scattered rain to arrive over much of Central Wisconsin by mid-morning. Scattered rain will dissipate for some by the afternoon, with rounds for scattered rain south of the HWY 29 corridor. Can’t rule out some stray showers over far Nothern Wisconsin. When it’s not raining, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs cooler, mid-70s.

Possible for an isolated showers to appear Saturday morning, but much of Saturday should remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs cooler, upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will depend on cloud cover. Additional chances for rain heading into Mother’s Day Sunday. However, the forecast won’t feature all-day rain. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning hours, mostly south of HWY 29. If you are out and about with Mom, at least have the umbrella handy in case you catch some raindrops. Plan for cooler temperatures, closer to average, going from the 50s in the morning to the low to mid-60s by the afternoon.

Showers are possible at times on Mother's Day.
Showers are possible at times on Mother's Day.(WSAW)

Next week starts off with a fair amount of sun on Monday. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds are back Tuesday as a cold front drops south across the region. Showers are likely with a chance of an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunshine along with clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday morning could slip back into the low to mid 30s, while in the upper 30s to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. Highs Wednesday afternoon reaching the mid 60s. Increasing clouds next Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

