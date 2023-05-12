DOT announces weight limit removals for some north central state highways

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region has announced the schedule for lifting the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at noon on May 15 on the following highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Rd to the Shawano County Line .

WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County Line to US 45 .

WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the Forest County Line

WIS 52, Forest County, from the Langlade County Line to Smith Road.

WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County Line

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County Line to WIS 64

WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S

WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County Line

WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County Line to US 45

Class II and Posted Road Restrictions end in Zone 2 Monday, May 15 at 12:01 am. Class II roadway weight restrictions are still in effect for Zone 1.

