Boys & Girls Club summer program registration now open

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
By Sean White
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area is looking forward to a fun-filled, enthusiastic summer at their Caroline S. Mark Site for programs and activities throughout the summer.

Summer programming is available June 5-August 18 and the club is open Monday-Friday from 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be served daily at no additional cost.

The club is dedicated to ensuring every kid has access to quality programs and services that will enhance their daily lives and positively shape their futures. They have a designated teen center for grades six through 12 and an elementary center for grades three to five. The club is striving to provide a safe space where youth can feel confident to try new activities, increase their sense of belonging, and develop healthy behaviors.

Each day throughout the summer, kids can participate in a multitude of programs including:

  • Modernized spaces that support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and sound character and leadership programs.
  • Culinary experiences in a teaching kitchen.
  • Fitness and dance classes in the gym and dance studio.
  • Various field trips.
  • Career and college exploration opportunities.
  • Hands-on STEM activities and challenges.

More programs are also available. For more information, visit www.bgclub.com or call 715-845-2582.

