Annual spring fishing competition to be held May 20, registration required by May 18

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla, an employee-owned book printer specializing in printing high-quality children’s books, cookbooks, and hardcover bestsellers, has partnered with Prime Water Anglers to support the 21st annual Spring Wisconsin River Bass & Walleye Classic.

The fishing competition will take place on Saturday, May 20 at The Waters Pub and Pier, 736 Old Wausau Rd., Stevens Point.

PWA’s fishing competition brings community members together to promote environmental awareness and tradition. Proceeds will go towards PWA’s local volunteering efforts, along with the organization’s Kids Fishing Clinic held in June, a two-day event educating youth on the fundamentals of fishing.

“By participating in the annual fishing competition, community members can help continue to develop a program that works to provide social opportunities and a place where people can be active in community life,” said Brianne Petruzalek, vice president of human resources at Worzalla. “The fishing competition allows participants to explore the outdoors, make connections, and build positive community traditions.”

This year, Worzalla is donating $1,000 to the competition to contribute towards supplies, prizes, merchandise for participants, staffing, and more.

“It’s important that organizations, like Worzalla, support their local community programs,” said Jeff Rautio, president of Prime Water Anglers. “One of the most important investments that can be made to support a community is to make a continued effort to engage with local programs that provide enjoyment and a sense of belonging to residents.”

Raffles and prizes will be distributed throughout the event including a prize for the biggest catch and winning team.

Community members interested in registering can reach out to Jeff Rautio at sowbellyb8man@gmail.com by Thursday, May 18. A mandatory rules meeting for all participants will also take place on May 18 at 7 p.m. at Rookies Sports Pub located at 3425 Church St. in Stevens Point.

Additional details about the competition can be found at Stevenspointarea.com.

