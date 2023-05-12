News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Wausau's first rooftop restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19
Wausau’s first rooftop restauarant to hold grand opening May 19
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released

Latest News

FILE - Lettuce is seen in this file photo. Authorities in New Hampshire said a laboratory error...
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
Interview with Mayor TeStrake part 2 - 05.12.2023
Interview with Mayor TeStrake part 2 - 05.12.2023
Interview with Mayor TeStrake part 1 - 05.12.2023
Interview with Mayor TeStrake part 1 - 05.12.2023
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House