Weston seeks village photos to be used on new website

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston has launched a contest to seek photos to be used on its new website.

The photography contest runs through May 31.

People can submit up to 10 taken photos taken in Weston. The chosen photos will be featured on the new site and with the permission of the photographer, credit will be displayed on each photo. Winners will also be given 10 daily pool passes to the Weston Aquatic Center as well as entered into a drawing for a family season pass for the 2023 season.

Click here to enter.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.