Wausau's first rooftop restauarant to hold grand opening May 19

Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owners of the Velveteen Plum announced on Instagram Thursday that the restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19 at 4 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 1520 Elm Street in Wausau. It’s on top of the new apartment complex on N. 17th Street. It’s the city’s first rooftop restaurant. The restaurant’s website states it will offer bold, Latin flavors, eclectic wines and stylish cocktails.

The hospitality group behind the new restaurant also locally runs Tine & Cellar in Weston, along with two other restaurants in Wisconsin.

