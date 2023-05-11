News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP baseball falls to UW-Oshkosh in opening game of WIAC Tournament

The Pointers now have to win four straight games to win the tournament
UW-Stevens Point's Kamden Oliver stands at first after an RBI single in the bottom of the...
UW-Stevens Point's Kamden Oliver stands at first after an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning of a WIAC Tournament game against UW-Oshkosh.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point Pointers fell to UW-Oshkosh in the opening game of the WIAC Tournament on their home field on Thursday in a 5-3 loss.

The loss sends the Pointers to the losers bracket of the double elimination tournament. They will have to win four straight games to win the tournament.

After falling behind 1-0, the Pointers jumped in front of the Titans behind a two-run home run from Kamden Oliver in the fourth inning.

UW-Oshkosh responded with three runs in the fifth inning, two of them scored on a two-run home run from Nicholas Shiu. He tacked on another solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Titans a three-run cushion.

Oliver added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 5-3, but it was not enough as the Pointers’ 15-game winning streak ends at the hands of UW-Oshkosh.

The Pointers will play at 10 am Friday morning against the loser of UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater. If they win that game, they will play another game at 4 pm. A win in the second game would send them to the championship series on Saturday.

