Tickets on sale now for “Sip-N-Shop Wine Walk” in Eagle River on June 17

Downtown Janesville Wine Walk
Downtown Janesville Wine Walk
By Sean White
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for the fifth annual “Sip-N-Shop Wine Walk” are on sale now shopping enthusiasts to enjoy an afternoon of shopping and wine sampling in downtown Eagle River from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to grab your friends and spend some time exploring what Eagle River shops have to offer while enjoying a sampling of hand-picked red and white wines.

Each participant will receive an event wine glass, have the opportunity to sample up to 19 of the 38 wine options, and receive a map of all the wine stops. Participating stores will be offering special discounts just for Wine Walk participants.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 in advance from the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce located at 201 N. Railroad St. or online here.

If still available, tickets will cost $45 on the day of the event. The event has sold out in the past, so advanced tickets are strongly encouraged.

Event check-in will take place at the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the event day. Turn in your Wine Walk ticket in exchange for your goodie bag consisting of the event flyer with listed wine stops, your souvenir wine glass, and your sampling punch card.

For more information, visit www.eagleriver.org or call the Chamber at 715-479-6400.

