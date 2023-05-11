Summer trails, recreation sites begin opening for season across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As anglers across Wisconsin enjoyed the 2023 fishing opener last weekend, it also marked a time of the year when it really begins to feel like those cold, gloomy days were finally behind us and when summer fun can begin.

Clark, Langlade, Lincoln, and Marathon Counties have all announced when most or all of their ATV/UTV trails and/or their recreation and campground sites will open to the public.

Check out our full list of openings:

Marathon County:

Burma Forest ATV/UTV trails, Nine Mile County Forest mountain bike and horse trails, Kronenwetter and Leather Camp County Forest horse trails, and the Big Eau Pleine County Park mountain bike and horse trails all opened as of Wednesday, May 10.

The Burma County Forest Unit ATV and UTV trails will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day through September 30.

Nine Mile County Forest mountain bike and horse trails will open at noon daily until the end of the spring turkey season which is May 30. Officials urge riders to wear blaze orange when riding near the County Forest.

Sylvan Hill bike trails will remain closed due to wet conditions.

Clark County:

All campgrounds and boat landings are open for the season.

AT/UTV trails will open on Monday, May 15.

Motorcycle trails will hopefully be open by June 1.

Wild Rock horse trails and Levis/Trow Mound trails are open.

Langlade County:

ATV/UTV trails east of Hwy 45 and ATV trails west of Hwy 45 and south of CTH-J will open Saturday at 6 a.m.

ATV trail segment between Langlade-Price Raod and Kent Road will remain closed.

The ATV/UTV trails west of CTH-J and west of Hwy 45 will open on Friday, May 19.

Lincoln County:

All ATV/UTV trails will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Underdown Mountain Biking trails will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The horse club/equestrian trails will open at a later date.

Contact the Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department at 715-261-1550 or visit www.co.marathon.wi.us for more information.

Contact the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department at 715-743-5140 or visit www.clarkcountywi.gov for more information

Contact the Langlade County Forestry and Recreation Department at 715-627-6300 or visit www.langladeforestryandparks.com for more information.

Contact the Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department at 715-539-1033 or visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us for more information.

