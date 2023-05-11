Roadwork on Camp Phillips in Weston to begin Monday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Camp Phillips Road between State Highway 29 and Schofield Avenue in Weston is scheduled to be closed for a resurfacing project.

Crews will be grinding the top of the concrete to prepare for a new asphalt overlay. Work will also include repairs to the deteriorated joints in the pavement, adjustments to sewer and water utility castings, and replacing pavement markings.

”They’re going to be closing the road for this work. The lanes out there are only 11-feet wide and a lot of our equipment is 10-feet wide. When we put our guys around it it just gets to be unsafe if we mixed the amount of traffic we have with our big equipment,” said Marathon County Highway Department Deputy Director Kevin Lang.

Traffic will be detoured around the work area on State Highway 29, County Road J and Schofield Avenue. Work is expected to last a week.

Camp Phillips roadwork detour map (Marathon County)

