News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Roadwork on Camp Phillips in Weston to begin Monday

Camp Phillip road improvement to begin May 15
Camp Phillip road improvement to begin May 15(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Camp Phillips Road between State Highway 29 and Schofield Avenue in Weston is scheduled to be closed for a resurfacing project. 

 Crews will be grinding the top of the concrete to prepare for a new asphalt overlay.  Work will also include repairs to the deteriorated joints in the pavement, adjustments to sewer and water utility castings, and replacing pavement markings.

”They’re going to be closing the road for this work. The lanes out there are only 11-feet wide and a lot of our equipment is 10-feet wide. When we put our guys around it it just gets to be unsafe if we mixed the amount of traffic we have with our big equipment,” said Marathon County Highway Department Deputy Director Kevin Lang.

Traffic will be detoured around the work area on State Highway 29, County Road J and Schofield Avenue.  Work is expected to last a week.

Camp Phillips roadwork detour map
Camp Phillips roadwork detour map(Marathon County)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
2 dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
Samuel Teague, 40
Man, 40, facing charges after $33K worth of drugs seized during investigation in Wausau

Latest News

FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan’s famed ‘Dream Team’ Olympic jacket heading to auction
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause
UW-Stevens Point's Kamden Oliver stands at first after an RBI single in the bottom of the...
UWSP baseball falls to UW-Oshkosh in opening game of WIAC Tournament