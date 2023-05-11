News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB investigating cause

Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock, Emily Davies and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A man and woman were injured Thursday after a small-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in Wisconsin Rapids.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Chruch which is located on Whitrock Avenue.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said the occupants of the plan are being treated for head trauma. One is headed to Riverview Hospital and another to Marshfield Clinic Hospital.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s records of the aircraft, the plane was deregistered in 2013. Those registration records describe the plane as a fixed-wing, single-engine Sea Hawk model plane manufactured in 1991, with a Lycoming 0-320 series engine.

Sheriff Becker said the plane was on the ground and hit a power pole which likely caused it to flip. The official cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been requested to respond to the scene.

Grand Rapids Police first responded to the scene, followed by Wood County deputies.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
2 dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Samuel Teague, 40
Man, 40, facing charges after $33K worth of drugs seized during investigation in Wausau
Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June...
Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and warm. There will be some chances of wet weather...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Walk with a Doc event
People invited to ‘Walk with a Doc’ May 13, and monthly in Wausau
Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
Wausau’s first rooftop restauarant to hold grand opening May 19
Packers logo
Green Bay Packers schedule leaked