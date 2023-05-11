News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police officer dies after cruiser goes into river in Alabama

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, authorities said.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose ”always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
2 dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Samuel Teague, 40
Man, 40, facing charges after $33K worth of drugs seized during investigation in Wausau
Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June...
Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event

Latest News

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and warm. There will be some chances of wet weather...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail