Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event

Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June event
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Pride event is about a month away, but the event is already being ridiculed by some people in the community.

The Point Pride mission is to create a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community, encourage the display of differences, and celebrate the diverse array of lives in Stevens Point. The fourth annual event will have a variety of activities from family-friendly to adult events.

“Free, family-friendly event open to anyone who wishes to help the community celebrate, and support the unity of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Ryan Goszkowicz, the event director for Point Pride.

The opening storytime event for children has faced backlash and ridicule from trolls online.

“Every single year that we’ve done this book reading, we’ve gotten negative comments talking about how we’re trying to groom children or how pride is not supposed to be involving families or anything like that,” said Goszkowicz.

For the storytime event, organizers invited two prominent, young, self-actualized performers in Wisconsin.

“So, we thought what better way to avoid the rhetoric of adults, men in dresses, trying to read books to children than to have literal children read books to children,” said Goszkowicz.

The board of directors for Point Pride said the storytime event is appropriate for people of all ages and is free from suggestive outfits and movements. However, after seeing the backlash and hate comments, Mayor Mike Wiza stepped in to promote Point Pride positivity on Facebook.

“This is one that receives an unfair amount of backlash mostly from misinformation or embellished truths and I saw that happening a lot. I mean really mean, hateful things being said on social media that weren’t true and that really annoyed me,” said Mayor Wiza.

Goszkowicz said for every person showing hate, there’s an ally showing love and support.

“There have been companies that after they saw that we were having this hate or this negativity coming back at us, being like ‘we really want to be a part of it now. We really want to donate or sponsor your event,” said Goszkowicz.

