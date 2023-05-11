People invited to ‘Walk with a Doc’ May 13, and monthly in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is starting to finally get nice, and it’s the perfect time to get out and go for a walk.

Each Saturday in Wausau, people are invited to take part in a Walk with a Doc. It’s led by Dr. Leila Borders, a sports medicine physician at Orthopaedic Associated of Wausau.

She said the program was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Ohio after he noticed his patients really weren’t getting out and doing a whole lot. And so he asked him to go for a walk with him. Now an international organization.

Dr. Borders leads the Wausau walks. She said people don’t need to commit to attending every walk.

“ I do have some incentives if you come to more than one walk so come and find out about those. The walk is super easy. We meet at one specific spot right in between Wausau on the Water and Briq’s. I do about a 5-10 minute talk about a health topic that’s relevant. And then we go for a walk,” Borders explained of what people can expect.

She said everyone is welcome.

“The path that we walk along is paved. So any strollers, any walkers, canes, assistive devices... This is not a marathon walk. This is an easy, gentle walk in the morning,” she said.

People are asked to leave their pets at home to keep the walk enjoyable for everyone.



