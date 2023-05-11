News and First Alert Weather App
Oak Ridge Boys to perform in Oshkosh on June 16

Oak Ridge Boys
Oak Ridge Boys(WTOK)
By Sean White
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their Front Porch Singin’ Tour to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday, June 16. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

The band has sold over 41 million albums worldwide as one of the most distinctive voices and sounds in the music industry. Their upbeat songs have garnered 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album along with a double platinum single. They also have more than a dozen national number-one singles and over 30 Top-Ten hits.

To purchase your tickets, click here or call 920-744-2039.

