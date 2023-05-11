First Alert Weather: Staying warm with chances of showers this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The stretch of nice weather will be coming to an end for Mother’s Day weekend. Sunshine will be battling clouds on Friday with considerable cloudiness Saturday and Sunday. Showers are possible on Sunday, along with cooler conditions. Next week will be closer to average for temperatures, and there is a chance of spotty frost around the middle of next week.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Thursday was another warm spring day in North Central Wisconsin with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds will be around for Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will feature plenty of clouds with a risk of showers in the southern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

More clouds than breaks of sun with highs in the low to mid 70s. (WSAW)

The better half of the weekend weather-wise will be on Saturday. Clouds along with breaks of sun Saturday. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mainly cloudy on Mother’s Day with showers possible. It won’t rain the whole day, but if you are out and about with Mom, at least have the umbrella handy. Temperatures on Sunday will go from the 50s in the morning to the low 60s in the afternoon.

Showers are expected at times on Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers are possible into Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Showers are possible at times on Mother's Day. (WSAW)

Next week starts off with a fair amount of sun on Monday. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds are back Tuesday as a cold front drops south across the region. Showers are likely with a chance of an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunshine along with clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday morning could slip back into the low to mid 30s, while in the upper 30s to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. Highs Wednesday afternoon reaching the mid 60s. Increasing clouds next Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will go from a bit above to near average highs next week. (WSAW)

