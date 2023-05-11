First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat, staying warm and sunny for now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny and warm weather remains on tap Thursday, before turning cooler and cloudy ahead for the weekend. Periodic rain showers will also be possible Friday through Sunday.

Highs slightly warmer near 80 (WSAW)

Plan for mostly sunny skies once again on Thursday. High temperatures will remain 15-degrees above average for this time of the year. Additionally, highs will be a smidge warmer than the day before, warming to the low 80s. Highs could near some records, but most not surpassing it. Not impossible for some of our western counties to see a light stray showers during the morning. Though, this won’t last very long or impact many areas. Clouds increasing Thursday evening into Friday.

Rain showers move in early Friday (WSAW)

Expect rain to fall for most areas at some point between Friday and Sunday. Scattered rain showers will flow in from the southwest Friday morning and track off to the northeast through the afternoon. Much of the rain should fall mostly along and south of the HWY 29 corridor. Rain and mostly cloudy skies will allow for cooler temperatures. Highs likely around the 70s.

Scattered rain showers moving through Central Wisconsin Friday (WSAW)

Some stray showers possible on Saturday in some spots (WSAW)

Additional rounds for rain Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could feature a few stray and scattered rain chances, but some areas remaining dry for the day. Skies remaining cloudy. Highs around the low 70s. Mother’s Day Sunday will be cooler as highs drop into the 60s. Chance for rain Sunday will be higher than Saturday, likely scattered rain showers moving in Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a backup indoor option just in case.

Cooling down over the weekend, with highs rebounding back to 60s (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.