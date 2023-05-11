News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called.

He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks.

Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent CEO.

The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.

In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

While testifying, Musk said “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

More than a month later, he tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
2 dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB investigating cause
Samuel Teague, 40
Man, 40, facing charges after $33K worth of drugs seized during investigation in Wausau

Latest News

Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
Oak Ridge Boys
Oak Ridge Boys to perform in Oshkosh on June 16
T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.
‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad