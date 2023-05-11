News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest Senior High puts on car show to support school program

DC Everest Car Show
DC Everest Car Show(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and teachers at D.C. Everest Senior High School brought their cars to school Wednesday to promote their auto program.

The program teaches students to fix cars and brings in trainers from the community to help. The students give back to the community by fixing cars and performing small services like oil changes.

Some of the students brought their own cars that they have been working on.

One senior, Xander Wayda, has been working on his 2002 Ford Ranger for years. “I bought it for $400 when I was 14 years old. It’s a father-son project. It had a blown motor and we put a new one in it. Built it pretty much from the ground up. It’s kinda my pride and joy,” said Wayda.

Students were supported by two regional car clubs. This year was their biggest turnout since the car show began.

The high school also held a Habitat for Humanity Home Tour and Enterprises Product Showcase at the school.

