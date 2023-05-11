News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DA: Officers’ actions justified in Stevens Point shooting

Wisconsin DOJ investigate Stevens Point shooting
Wisconsin DOJ investigate Stevens Point shooting(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins says the actions of two officers who shot a man during an investigation were justified.

Stevens Point Police officers Alexander Beach and Officer Zachary Gartmann were responding to the report of a suspicious person outside a home in Stevens Point around 3 a.m. on April 7.

According to court documents, Nicholas Meyer, 40, was located in a garage near the 900 block of Bukolt Avenue.

According to Meyer’s criminal complaint, an officer told Meyer to exit the garage. Two officers said they then noticed a person in the doorway. Meyer is accused of firing his gun. Officers returned fire. He eventually surrendered and was taken to a Wausau hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

Meyer is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During an interview at the hospital, Meyer said that he went to the garage service door and fired the revolver toward the officers. He said he was defending himself, and said that he believed it was a “kill or be killed” situation. He said that he believed officers were going to kill him. He also said none of the officers pointed their weapons at him before he fired at them.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The officers involved were initially placed on administrative assignment.

Meyer remains in the Portage County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
2 dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Samuel Teague, 40
Man, 40, facing charges after $33K worth of drugs seized during investigation in Wausau
Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June...
Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event

Latest News

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday for Hmong-Lao Veterans Day
The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Church on Whitrock Avenue near Wisconsin...
2 injured after plane crashes, flips in Wood County
A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and warm. There will be some chances of wet weather...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Crews investigating plane crash in Wood County
2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB investigating cause