DA: Officers’ actions justified in Stevens Point shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins says the actions of two officers who shot a man during an investigation were justified.

Stevens Point Police officers Alexander Beach and Officer Zachary Gartmann were responding to the report of a suspicious person outside a home in Stevens Point around 3 a.m. on April 7.

According to court documents, Nicholas Meyer, 40, was located in a garage near the 900 block of Bukolt Avenue.

According to Meyer’s criminal complaint, an officer told Meyer to exit the garage. Two officers said they then noticed a person in the doorway. Meyer is accused of firing his gun. Officers returned fire. He eventually surrendered and was taken to a Wausau hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

Meyer is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During an interview at the hospital, Meyer said that he went to the garage service door and fired the revolver toward the officers. He said he was defending himself, and said that he believed it was a “kill or be killed” situation. He said that he believed officers were going to kill him. He also said none of the officers pointed their weapons at him before he fired at them.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The officers involved were initially placed on administrative assignment.

Meyer remains in the Portage County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

