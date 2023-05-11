2 dead in Lincoln County head-on crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17, near the intersection with County Road CCC. The crash happened at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling southbound on 17 crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash.

According to WisDOT, all lanes remain blocked in both directions of State Road 17. It’s estimated to be closed for over two hours. WisDOT suggests the following route: Northbound WIS 17 traffic head east on County J to County H. Head north on County H to County T. Head west to continue on County H back to WIS 17.

Lincoln County deputies were assisted by the Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders, Merrill Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

