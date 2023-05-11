News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 dead in Lincoln County head-on crash

Two people are dead in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17, near the intersection with County Road CCC.
2 dead in crash
2 dead in crash(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17, near the intersection with County Road CCC. The crash happened at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling southbound on 17 crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash.

According to WisDOT, all lanes remain blocked in both directions of State Road 17. It’s estimated to be closed for over two hours. WisDOT suggests the following route: Northbound WIS 17 traffic head east on County J to County H. Head north on County H to County T. Head west to continue on County H back to WIS 17.

Lincoln County deputies were assisted by the Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders, Merrill Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in...
New retail store coming to downtown Wausau
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Latest News

2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy 17
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June...
Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event