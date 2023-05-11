2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy 17

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash on State Road 17 Wednesday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 17, near the intersection with County Road CCC.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated a southbound vehicle on State Road 17, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The operators of both vehicles sustained fatal injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, identities of those involved will be released at a later time.

Lincoln County deputies were assisted at the crash scene by Town of Russell Fire Department, Town of Russell First Responders, Merrill Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

