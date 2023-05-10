Work underway for multi-million dollar community center at D.C. Everest High School campus

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The entrance outside Greenheck Fieldhouse is starting to look a whole lot different. By next June, families in central Wisconsin will have a brand-new community center. It’s something that’s aimed at being unlike anything else in the area.

The Greenheck Turner Community Center is a 135,000-square-foot indoor year-round facility. It will be most beneficial during the winter months when outside options are not available. It is located on the grounds of DC Everest Senior High School in front of the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

“You know, one of the things we did that’s unique with this term facility is it can be divided into four sections. The reason for that is to have more groups to be able to use this space, and also to make sure that we’re pricing it so anybody could rent the space,” said Aaron Mull, Director of Greenheck, Special Projects, and Safety.

He says community wellness and quality of life are at the heart of the vision for the community center.

“So, it’ll be a great space for the community. I mean, if you think about the amount of space that’s going to be there, there’s nowhere else that has that biggest space,” said Aaron Mull.

The facility is completely privately funded.

“So, the building wouldn’t be happening if we didn’t have the Greenheck and Turner family getting it started and being a big donor, but the community is really standing behind this building and has funded it fully,” said Aaron Mull. Greenheck Fieldhouse community services will operate the facility, and expenses will be covered by rentals and user fees. The GTCC will fill community and regional needs to enhance the health and wellness of all ages. “We are super excited for this building for our community for expansion of programming, and for the families in our area, so it’s going to be great,” said Aaron Mull.

Greenheck Turner Community Center will include an artificial turf space, along with sports simulators, team rooms, and more. The center will be connected to the Greenheck field house. It will be open for use to anyone, just like Greenheck Fieldhouse.

DC Everest Senior High School is located at 6500 Alderson St. in Weston.

