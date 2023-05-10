News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids names newest chief of police

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Daniel Hostens has been named Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief.

Hostens has been with the Galesburg, Illinois Police Department for 26 years. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in March 2023.

Hostens will assume the position on Monday, May 15.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve the community of Wisconsin Rapids and the employees of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department. I look forward to calling Wisconsin Rapids my home,” said Hostens.

Police and Fire Commission President, Bruce King, said, “We are happy to announce Daniel Hostens’ appointment as Police Chief. We had a strong slate of candidates, and it was a tough decision for the Commissioners. We believe that Mr. Hostens is the right person for this important position at this time. We look forward to working with him.”

