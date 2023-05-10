Wausau man facing criminal charges following drug investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man is in the Marathon County Jail following a drug investigation late Tuesday night.

Authorities said they responded to a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of Single Avenue just before midnight. Inside the home, officers located and seized approximately 460 grams of marijuana, 215 grams of powder cocaine, 52 grams of crack cocaine, 1 revolver, and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Samuel Teague is facing several charges including possession of cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

