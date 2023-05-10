News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau City Council votes to close McClellan Ramp June 1, demolition in 2024

City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp
City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp(CISM committee packet)
By Sean White
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff presented the engineering report and proposed costs to the Wausau City Council on May 9 and the City Council voted to permanently close the McClellan Ramp on June 1. The council will consider the demolition of the ramp in early 2024.

The city has been closely monitoring the condition of the McClellan Ramp for the past several years. The ramp has met its expected design life.

In 2021, city staff determined an annual evaluation of the McClellan Ramp to be completed to ensure its viability, use, and what work will be needed to try and keep the ramp useable until 2024.

In 2022 an evaluation was completed, and some temporary shoring and other work was completed to maintain the viability and safety of the ramp for an additional year. In 2023 another evaluation was completed which showed further significant deterioration of the ramp. Cost estimates for keeping the ramp viable far exceeded the city’s approved budget to keep the ramp in service.

Existing McClellan Ramp permits will be automatically valid in the Jefferson Ramp levels 2-4 at no additional cost or expense. Additionally, McClellan Ramp permit holders should begin parking in the Jefferson Ramp levels 2-4, Lot 20, or Lot 14 on or before June 1. No further action is needed from permit holders.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in...
New retail store coming to downtown Wausau
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Latest News

SkillsUSA Logo
Central Wisconsin students earn SkillsUSA awards, gold winners head to nationals
Students learned about possibilities in engineering professions
REI hosts Wausau area high school students for Careers in Action Day
Calhoun’s Auto Repair owner shifts gears, turns business over after nearly 50 years
Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,...
What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?