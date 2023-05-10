Wausau City Council votes to close McClellan Ramp June 1, demolition in 2024

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff presented the engineering report and proposed costs to the Wausau City Council on May 9 and the City Council voted to permanently close the McClellan Ramp on June 1. The council will consider the demolition of the ramp in early 2024.

The city has been closely monitoring the condition of the McClellan Ramp for the past several years. The ramp has met its expected design life.

In 2021, city staff determined an annual evaluation of the McClellan Ramp to be completed to ensure its viability, use, and what work will be needed to try and keep the ramp useable until 2024.

In 2022 an evaluation was completed, and some temporary shoring and other work was completed to maintain the viability and safety of the ramp for an additional year. In 2023 another evaluation was completed which showed further significant deterioration of the ramp. Cost estimates for keeping the ramp viable far exceeded the city’s approved budget to keep the ramp in service.

Existing McClellan Ramp permits will be automatically valid in the Jefferson Ramp levels 2-4 at no additional cost or expense. Additionally, McClellan Ramp permit holders should begin parking in the Jefferson Ramp levels 2-4, Lot 20, or Lot 14 on or before June 1. No further action is needed from permit holders.

