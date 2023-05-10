A Taste of Manila gears up for summer season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Taste of Manila, the area’s Filipino food truck is gearing up for its summer season.

The public will have the chance to purchase Filipino cuisine this Saturday during the 49th annual Children’s Festival at Marathon Park. The Children’s Festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marathon Park in the ice arena.

CEO Ed Giallombardo and his wife Chef Marjorie are excited to be a part of some of the area’s biggest festivals this summer.

Summer Schedule:

5/13 - Marathon County Children’s Festival - Marathon Park, Wausau, WI

6/8 - 6/10 - Bonfire Music & Arts Fest - Driftless Music Gardens, Hillsboro, WI

7/7 - 7/8 - Taste N Glow Balloon Fest - Wausau WI

7/13 - 7/16 - La Fête De Marquette - Madison WI

8/1 - 8/6 - Wisconsin Valley Fair, Wausau WI

8/10 - 8/12 - PeopleFest - Driftless Music Gardens, Hillsboro WI

8/23 - All Stars Under the Stars(Peyton’s Promise Benefit)

400 Block, Wausau WI

8/26 - Railroad of Music - Timekeeper Distillery, Wausau WI

8/30 - 9/3 - The Jackpine Jamboree - Wildlife Campground, Birnamwood WI

9/14 - 9/16 - The Great Northern Squash Festival - Foxboro WI

