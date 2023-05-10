Protecting yourself and others as motorcycle season rumbles in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather begins to warm up, we’re starting to see more motorcycles on the road meaning sharing the road is of even more importance now.

Even the most experienced drivers can crash.

“Yeah I did, I suffered some stitches,” said Emi Engle, Harley Davidson sales representative. “Anything can happen that can happen in a car. It’s just you’re on a motorcycle where your whole body is exposed. It’s not just your bike going down, it’s you.”

Engle didn’t “follow through” while she was turning, which caused her to fall off her bike. It reminded her just how serious riding can be. Due to the fact that you’re more vulnerable on a motorcycle, it’s important to take the necessary precautions when riding.

Staying visible to other vehicles on the road and being aware of your surroundings is important. Traveling at the speed limit and not getting too close to other vehicles can also help protect you and those around you.

“Wear the appropriate protective gear. Even though helmets are not required for most motorcycle riders, we do strongly encourage that they do consider wearing a helmet,” said Lieutenant Mark Wagers, Marathon County Sherriff’s Department.

For those wanting to ride in summer clothes to be more comfortable, you might want to rethink that idea.

“We see a lot of people who are wearing shorts and T-shirts. They’re taking a risk if they ever have to lay the motorcycle down,” said Lt. Wagers.

While on the road, it’s not only the responsibility of the motorist to pay attention, but other vehicles to pay attention to them too.

Lt. Wagers also emphasized knowing where blind spots are for semi-trucks and other vehicles. He also wants people to watch out for animals.

