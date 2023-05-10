News and First Alert Weather App
Potholes in Wausau are so last season thanks to the new asphalt recycler

The new asphalt recycler mixes current blacktop with a new mix for about $20. a ton
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here in Wisconsin, there’s no doubt you’ve run into, or over, a pothole. They’re hard to miss and you could easily be driving down the road and “thump” you get a flat tire, but now those potholes are going to be filled.

Wausau Public Works called the asphalt recycler a lifesaver. Wausau Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester said the asphalt recycler was desperately needed for the city of Wausau.

“What we normally do is we use cold mix. Well, every time it snows or rains, and this winter we had a lot of rain the cars beat on the pothole and it just blows them right out, so we’re consistently filling the same holes in every week,” added Koester.

The new asphalt recycler works by using the current blacktop on the road with a new mixture, and it can be used year-round. According to Koester, they can use the machine in the winter. Instead of using a cold mix, they’re going to be able to use a hot mix. The cold mix that they receive is around $115 or $116 per ton, but now they can make the mixture for $20 a ton.

Once the hot mix is created, the pothole is filled and patted down with a shovel. Wausau Public Works expects to be busy for quite a while. Even Koester laughed when asked about how many potholes they will have to fill.

“A lot. We have a list as people call the ‘Pothole Hotline,” he added. They have a list drawn up and have three crews in total out trying to get them all filled.

The only problem with the asphalt recycler is it doesn’t work in wet conditions.

“The rain. You can’t make blacktop in the rain, so it’s gotta be fair weather like today. The temperature doesn’t matter,” said Koester.

Koester added that the recycler is really going to help out the crews and he is amazed at the limited environmental impact the machine will have in Wausau.

