New, more accessible AED cabinet installed in Merrill’s Athletic Park

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An automated external defibrillator cabinet, or AED, was previously stored in the locked concession stand at Athletic Park in Merrill, making it extremely difficult to access for those who may need it when time is most critical.

Now, Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug has installed a second AED in a non-destructible enclosure to prevent damage or vandalism and is outside of the concession shack to allow for easy access. The machine cost $900 dollars, but Chief Klug believes it’s money well spent.

“In the event that the unthinkable happens, and a player, coach, fan, umpire, whoever it might be. The AED is right here available for them,” said Chief Klug.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes. What played out in January on live TV with Demar Hamlin is what encouraged The Baseball Association to make sure an AED was readily available for emergencies.

“First step is to call 9-1-1 and activate the emergency response. From there if the patient is pulseless and not breathing, we’d want to start compressions on the patient with CPR,” said Klug.

The dispatcher then gives a code to the caller so they can open the cabinet and put the AED to use.

“Then obviously that’s where we come in as the fire department. In that time, hopefully, our response with the ambulance and paramedics will be swift as well,” said Chief Klug.

The device in itself might be a bit confusing to some, but Chief Klug has an easy way of explaining how it works.

“In layman’s terms, it kinda jump starts the heart. So it’s going to provide electrical impulses across the heart that helps reset the rhythm that it’s in,” Chief Klug added.

The Baseball Association received a good amount of monetary support from the community for the device. They hope more sports organizations in the community will reach out and purchase one as well.

The AED cabinet also has a heater to ensure the battery won’t drain. Even with that feature, the device will still need routine checkups to make sure it’s working properly.

