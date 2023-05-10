Hilight Zone Podcast: Returning Home

News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH's Janel McCarville in the 2001 WIAA Division 1 girls basketball state tournament. She was just named the new SPASH girls basketball head coach in 2023.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 5 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Janel McCarville is the next SPASH girls basketball head coach.

If you don’t know the McCarville name, look no further than her 2013 WNBA Championship ring with the Minnesota Lynx. But her home is Stevens Point, and she is back to replace her former head coach Kraig Terpstra as the new Panther coach.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with McCarville about her path from Stevens Point to the pros and then back to Point as she prepares to lead the Panthers this winter.

