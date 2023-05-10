News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest softball, Marshfield girls soccer pick up big conference wins

Brooke Brown walked off the D.C. Everest game with a two-run home run
D.C. Everest's Mara Meverden.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest softball picked up a big win over Wisconsin Rapids, while Marshfield girls soccer stays undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a win over SPASH.

D.C. Everest entered Tuesday’s contest one game behind Wisconsin Rapids. A Red Raiders win would have put them in the drivers seat for the conference title. But the Evergreens jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a wild pitch and an RBI double from Mara Meverden in the third.

That score held until the 6th when Wisconsin Rapids scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2. D.C. Everest won the game in the ninth inning on a walk-off home run from Brooke Brown. Everest is now tied with Wisconsin Rapids with two conference games remaining.

Marshfield girls soccer moved to 6-0 in conference play with a 2-0 win over SPASH. Lauren Homolka scored for the Tigers near the end of the first half to give them a 1-0 lead at halftime. They added one more goal for the 2-0 win.

