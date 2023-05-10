First Alert Weather: Nearing 80 without the humidity
Sunny & warm weather sticks around for the week. Spotty rain chances through the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A strech of warm and above average temperatures on tap through the end of the work week.
Plentiful amounts of sunshine expected over much of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday. Though, some areas across the Northwoods will see scattered but light rain showers during the morning hours. Any rain over Northern Wisconsin will quickly dissipate mid-morning, allowing for clouds to clear and sunny skies for the afternoon.
Elsewhere, expect sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be warmer as sunshine heats up surface temperatures throughout the day, especially by the afternoon. Most areas can plan for a high in the upper 70s, nearing 80-degrees. It won’t be impossible for some locations to reach the 80-degree mark Wednesday.
Clear skies overnight continuing into Thursday where mostly sunny skies will hang around for the day. Highs will likely warm to the low 80s Thursday afternoon.
Additional rain chances on the way Friday through Sunday. Highs Friday should remain in the mid to upper 70s, but skies will be cloudy. Scattered rain showers could flow in from the southwest and track off to the northeast during the morning hours, into portions of the afternoon.
Additional rounds for rain Saturday and Sunday, likely seeing rain from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a backup indoor option just in case. Weekend highs will be cooler, around the 60s. Highs should warm back to the 70s at the start of the next work week.
