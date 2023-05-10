News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Nearing 80 without the humidity

Sunny & warm weather sticks around for the week. Spotty rain chances through the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A strech of warm and above average temperatures on tap through the end of the work week.

Warming to the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday - Friday
Warming to the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday - Friday

Plentiful amounts of sunshine expected over much of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday. Though, some areas across the Northwoods will see scattered but light rain showers during the morning hours. Any rain over Northern Wisconsin will quickly dissipate mid-morning, allowing for clouds to clear and sunny skies for the afternoon.

Some scattered and light rain over portions of the Northwoods Wednesday morning. Rain will...
Some scattered and light rain over portions of the Northwoods Wednesday morning. Rain will clear by mid-morning.

Elsewhere, expect sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be warmer as sunshine heats up surface temperatures throughout the day, especially by the afternoon. Most areas can plan for a high in the upper 70s, nearing 80-degrees. It won’t be impossible for some locations to reach the 80-degree mark Wednesday.

Highs warming to the upper 70s, low 80s Wednesday
Highs warming to the upper 70s, low 80s Wednesday

Clear skies overnight continuing into Thursday where mostly sunny skies will hang around for the day. Highs will likely warm to the low 80s Thursday afternoon.

Highs warming to the low 80s Thursday morning
Highs warming to the low 80s Thursday morning

Additional rain chances on the way Friday through Sunday. Highs Friday should remain in the mid to upper 70s, but skies will be cloudy. Scattered rain showers could flow in from the southwest and track off to the northeast during the morning hours, into portions of the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers to flow in Friday morning through the afternoon south of HWY 29
Scattered rain showers to flow in Friday morning through the afternoon south of HWY 29

Additional rounds for rain Saturday and Sunday, likely seeing rain from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a backup indoor option just in case. Weekend highs will be cooler, around the 60s. Highs should warm back to the 70s at the start of the next work week.

