City, county discuss justice center and library in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After weeks of discussion, the Portage County Board is still undecided on a future for a new justice center. It’s a building that could cost $180 million dollars and a topic that’s not going away any time soon.

It’s no secret that Portage County is running out of room and needs a new justice center and Mayor Wiza agrees. However, the city and the county board can’t agree on where to build it at.

Meanwhile, the people in Stevens Point have their opinions, “Please consider taking the best elements out of both of the plans utilizing the tax dollars that we have already spent in the best possible manner.”

A couple of weeks ago, the county board laid out plans for the new justice center to be built away from downtown and toward the edge of the city on the Greenfield site. For now, it’s a $180 million dollar decision that’s been put on hold.

“The downtown site from the space and properties committee was definitely postponed, the board is in favor of a green space of a vote of 15 to 10,″ said John Pavelski, Portage County executive.

So, it’s back to the drawing board for now. “I think it would be irresponsible for us as a community if we didn’t explore all of the options and give all of the options a fair chance $180 million facility obviously isn’t going to fly as we have seen in the recent county vote,” added Mayor Wiza.

Once a location is finally decided, Mayor Wiza will work with an architect on a building design. That design will then be submitted to the Space and Properties Committee.

Also discussed during the county meeting Tuesday evening is the Portage County Library and whether it could be on the move. The current building is located in downtown Stevens Point on Main Street. However, there are a lot of repairs that need to be done to it.

There are talks of moving the library away from downtown and more south on Ellis Street. It would be in the same space as ‘Create,’ Portage County’s Idea Center, which coincidentally was a building the county bought in 2014 with the intention of tearing it down to create a new justice center.

“We have to take a look at, as far as the repairs for the current building is going to require. Then that goes into part of the negotiations, part of the contract,” added Pavelski.

Mayor Wiza added, “Having vacant buildings downtown doesn’t look good for anyone. It’s going to be hard to attract developers.”

The lease for the library is up in December of 2024.

