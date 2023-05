Central Wisconsin students earn SkillsUSA awards, gold winners head to nationals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Awards were presented during the April 26, SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference closing ceremonies held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.

The 50th annual event featured more than 1,800 middle and high school students and post-secondary students participating in over 80 skilled and technical trades competitions.

The following are the results of the competitions, with gold winners going on to compete in the 2023 National SkillsUSA Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta:

3D Printing and Design - High School

Gold: Emma Albert, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

Bronze: Logan Marksteiner, Florence High School, Florence

3D Printing and Design - Middle School

Gold: Gabriel Fortune, Florence High School, Florence

Additive Manufacturing - High School

Gold: Devon Dorn and Kolten Krueger, Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

Silver: Jackson Korff and Max Schulze, Florence High School, Florence

Advertising Design

Bronze: Jorji Rios, Black River Falls High School, Black River Falls

Automotive - Maintenance Light Repair

Gold: Baelyan Putz, Shawano High School, Shawano

Bronze: Hunter Kerska, Superior Senior High School, Superior

Automotive Service Technology - College

Gold: Andy David, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Automotive Service Technology - High School

Silver: Jackson Riddle, Stevens Point Area Senior High School, Stevens Point

Barbering

Gold: Joshua Newman, Nicolet Area Technical College, Rhinelander

Cabinetmaking - College

Gold: Kyle Semling, Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Cabinetmaking - High School

Gold: Jerald Wetzel, Bonduel High School, Bonduel

Carpentry - College

Gold: Carson Knutson, Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Silver: Bryce Keilholtz, Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Bronze: Benjamin Mayer, Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Carpentry - High School

Silver: Edward Hakanson, Superior Senior High School, Superior

CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer - College

Silver: Matthew Clark, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer - College

Bronze: Joshua Mathews, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

CO2 Dragster - High School

Bronze: Gavin Roscoe, Cadott High School, Cadott

CO2 Dragster - Middle School

Bronze: Grayson Wyss, Black River Falls Middle School, Black River Falls

Collision Repair Technology - High School

Gold: Martin Zacher, Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids

Silver: Kaiden Volovsek, Freedom High School, Freedom

Commercial sUAS Drone Demonstration

Silver: Trevor Meyer and Owen Siegel, Marshfield Senior High School, Marshfield

Cosmetology - College

Bronze: Sade’ Covington, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Cosmetology - High School

Gold: Brezlyn Boyer: Colby High School, Colby

Criminal Justice - College

Gold: Barron Taylor, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Silver: Carson Junemann, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Bronze: Gabriel Rivera Carrillo, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Culinary Arts - College

Gold: Malia Xiong, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Silver: Chris Luddington, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Customer Service - High School

Gold: Isabella Wilke, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Silver: Cameron Thomae, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Bronze: Brooke Ohde, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Diesel Equipment Technology - College

Bronze: Brayden Konkol, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Electrical Construction Wiring - High School

Silver: Dominick Donabar, Winneconne High School, Winneconne

Bronze: Austin Bitney, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chetek

Electronics Technology - High School

Silver: Carson Brown, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

First Aid/CPR - High School

Gold: MacKenzie Wissbroecker, Antigo High School, Antigo

Information Technology Service

Silver: Evan Dupree, Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids

Bronze: Phillip Heroux, Gillett School District, Gillett

Job Interview - High School

Bronze: Brooke Ohde, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Job Interview - Middle School

Silver: Paige Wolf, Bonduel Middle School, Bonduel

Bronze: Nolan Lucht, Antigo Middle School, Antigo

Job Skill Demonstration Open - High School

Gold: MacKenzie Wissbroecker, Antigo High School, Antigo

Bronze: Kendra Ohde, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Marine Service Technology

Silver: Dawson Goodman, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

Masonry

Gold: Layden Ludwigson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chetek

Medical Math

Silver: Taea Schiefelbein, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Bronze: Kendra Ohde, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Medical Terminology

Gold: Tarynn Donahue, Cadott High School, Cadott

Motorcycle Service Technology

Gold: Grant Bouche, Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

Pin Design National Bound - High School

Gold: Taea Schiefelbein, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Precision Machining CNC Programmer - College

Silver: Jack Weber, Northcentral Technical College, Wausau

Bronze: Kaden Stanczyk, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Precision Machining CNC Programmer - High School

Bronze: Samuel Schumacher, Wausau West High School, Wausau

Prepared Speech - High School

Silver: Marli Novy, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg

Related Technical Math - Middle School

Gold: Andrea Cogswell, Black River Falls Middle School, Black River Falls

Screen Printing Technology - High School

Gold: Andrew Crispell, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Silver: Taea Schiefelbein, Wausau East High School, Wausau

Sheet Metal

Gold: Bryce Christensen, Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

Bronze: Anna Burd, Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

Team Engineering Challenge - High School (Team)

Gold: Brandon Gitzlaff, Jorey Kunkel, and Jacob Smith, Marathon High School, Marathon City

Silver: Tyler LaBelle, Lauren Sarauer, and Kelsie Seubert, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

Teamworks - College (Team)

Gold: Lucus Kuechenmeister, Tavius Morris, Trent Pritzl, and Garrett Thon, Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Bronze: Emma Albert, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

T-Shirt Design - High School

Silver: David Jacobs, Black River Falls High School, Black River Falls

Welding - High School

Bronze: Noah Vought, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chetek

Welding Fabrication - College (Team)

Silver: Clay Fitzpatrick, Sean McCoy, and Brice Thiel, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids

Welding Fabrication - High School (Team)

Silver: Mallory Colle, Tyler Douglas, and Carter Rowan, Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Chippewa Falls

Welding Sculpture - High School

Gold: Trina Raflik, Stevens Point Area Senior High School, Stevens Point

Silver: Arianna Ross, Shawano High School, Shawano

Woodworking Display - HS $0-$50 Estimate - High School

Silver: Adrianna Goodman, Cadott High School, Cadott

Woodworking Display MS - $0-$50 Estimate - Middle School

Silver: Shane Graham, Black River Falls Middle School, Black River Falls

Bronze: Cody Andersen, Phelps High School, Phelps

Woodworking Display HS $51-$149 - Estimate - High School

Gold: Lucas Krueger, Wabeno High School, Wabeno

Silver: Simon Garcia, Phelps High School, Phelps

Founded in 1973, SkillsUSA Wisconsin, with more than 2,500 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled workforce needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics related.

